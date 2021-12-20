School Shooting Threat Made By 12-Year-Old South Jersey Student: Report

The latest social media threats against a high school were made by a 12-year-old student in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports citing police sources.

The student was responsible for only a portion of shooting threats made against Maple Shade High School, which were were posted Wednesday, township police said, according to the outlet.

Police charged the unnamed minor with cyber harassment, making terroristic threats and causing false public alarm, NJ.com said.

