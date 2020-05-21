Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
REWARD: $5K Offered For Tips In Burlington County Teen's Fatal Shooting

Jonte Rice
Jonte Rice Photo Credit: Provided

A $5,000 reward is being offered by law enforcement to help solve a fatal shooting of a teenager at a house party in Palmyra last fall.

Jonte Rice, 19, of Willingboro was shot several times during a party on Oct. 11, 2019, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement.

Rice was pronounced dead after being taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, he said.

The prosecutor's office and Palmyra Borough police are seeking information about the crime that occurred on the 500 block of W. 5th St.

“There were multiple people at this party, and we hope this reward money encourages someone to come forward and provide details about the shooting,” Coffina said.

“Somebody knows what happened, and while I am aware of a certain mentality that discourages people from cooperating with law enforcement,"

"Jonte lost his life, his family lost their loved one, and the person who committed this murderous act remains at large. I am appealing to those who have details of this crime to help us get justice for Jonte and his family," Coffina added.

A reward will be given for tips resulting in an arrest and conviction, he said. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or email r eward@co.burlington.nj.us .

Reward money comes from the county Prosecutor's Law Enforcement Trust Account, funded by the sale of motor vehicles, real estate and personal property seized in connection with crimes..

