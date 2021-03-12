Prosecutor: Home Nurse Who Sexually Assaulted Blind, Disabled Teen Patient Faces More Charges

New criminal charges have been filed against a 34-year-old home caregiver who was arrested last year for sexually abusing a young patient and breaking her leg, authorities charged.

The nurse from Pemberton Township is accused of attacking the 15-year-old severely developmentally impaired girl while working as her caregiver in the family’s Southampton home, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Edmondo DiPaolo was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Coffina said.

DiPaolo was taken into custody on Thursday and released Friday after his first appearance in Superior Court.

DiPaolo initially was charged in March 2020. He was released at that time after a detention hearing.

The new charges relate to the same victim and were filed after law enforcement reviewed nearly 200 hours of footage that revealed the additional abuse during the five months when DiPaolo was working at the residence, according to Coffina.

The victim has a neurological disorder and is immobile. She is partially blind, unable to speak and is fed and medicated through tubes, the prosecutor said.

Family members initially contacted law enforcement after discovering an injury to her leg. The investigation found that her femur bone had been broken while DiPaolo was harshly adjusting her position prior to sexually assaulting her, Coffina said.

DiPaolo also pushed her face into a pillow, squeezed her throat and shoved a stuffed animal into her mouth to restrict her breathing, the prosecutor said.

DiPaolo is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section. The case was investigated by the New Jersey State Police.

DiPaolo was employed as a private duty nurse by Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc.

Anyone who suspects DiPaolo may have mistreated other patients is urged to call NJSP Detective P. Ryba at the Red Lion Barracks at 609-859-2282.

