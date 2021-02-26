Prosecutor: Burlington Man, 21, Caught With Child Pornography

A 21-year-old man from Burlington Township has been arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

James Hunt of Threadleaf Terrace was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Public Safety Director Bruce Painter.

Hunt was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday and released after a hearing in Superior Court in Mount Holly, Coffina and Painter said. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.

An investigation began last year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Hunt’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation found that Hunt was uploading videos containing child sexual abuse material, Coffina and Painter said.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from his residence during the execution of a search warrant and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, the prosecutor said.

Hunt is one of multiple defendants arrested recently by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit for possessing and distributing child sexual assault material, among other more serious offenses. As part of Operation Safe Quarantine, 25 individuals were charged during an eight-month period ending last month.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler is handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.