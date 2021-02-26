Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro


Breaking News: Pennsylvania TikToker Stabs Disabled Sister To Death Day After Going Viral, DA Says
Prosecutor: Burlington Man, 21, Caught With Child Pornography

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
James Hunt
James Hunt Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 21-year-old man from Burlington Township has been arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material,  authorities said.

James Hunt of Threadleaf Terrace was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Public Safety Director Bruce Painter.

Hunt was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday and released after a hearing in Superior Court in Mount Holly, Coffina and Painter said. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.

An investigation began last year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Hunt’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation found that Hunt was uploading videos containing child sexual abuse material, Coffina and Painter said.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from his residence during the execution of a search warrant and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, the prosecutor said.

Hunt is one of multiple defendants arrested recently by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit for possessing and distributing child sexual assault material, among other more serious offenses. As part of Operation Safe Quarantine, 25 individuals were charged during an eight-month period ending last month.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler is handling the case. 



