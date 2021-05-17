Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: AG: County Detective Illegally Attached Hidden GPS To Suspect's Vehicle
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In South Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

South Jersey police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car Friday night in Cumberland County.

Walberto Diaz-Marquez, 65, of Vineland was in the roadway on West Chestnut Avenue near Southwest Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car, police said.

Police said they don’t know why Diaz-Marquez was in the road. he was not near an intersection or crosswalk when he was struck and killed, they said.

The car's driver was identified as a 49-year-old woman from Vineland.

No charges were filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses or others  with information are urged to call Police Officer Agustin Santiago at 856-691-4111, ext. 4247.

