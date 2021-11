A 28-year-old man was killed in a South Jersey crash on Thanksgiving night, authorities said.

Kyle Gormley lost control of a Chevrolet Malibu while heading south on Route 9, veering off the road and hitting wooden posts and a utility pole around 11:15 p.m. Nov. 25 in Bass River, NJ.com says citing New Jersey State Police.

The Tuckerton man was pronounced dead near milepost 59.7.

