Philadelphia Man Faces 18 Years In State Prison For Sexual Assault Near NJ Highway Exit

A 54-year-old Philadelphia man who abducted a woman walking along a Mount Laurel highway last year, has admitted to sexually attacking her, authorities said.

Donald Cramer, Jr., of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to a first-degree attempted sexual assault charge on Thursday in Superior Court, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The victim was a woman in her 50s from Marlton, Coffina said.

Cramer Jr. will be sentenced to 18 years in state prison under his plea agreement, Coffina said.

Cramer's plea was entered before Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland in Mount Holly. Breland scheduled sentencing for Dec. 10.

Cramer was indicted last September on charges he kidnapped, robbed and tried to sexually assault the woman who had just missed a bus. But Cramer was stopped by a good Samaritan, authorities said.

Cramer was additionally charged with possessing a weapon, making terroristic threats and resisting arrest, authorities said.

The attack occurred on June 6, 2019, as the woman walked along Route 73, the prosecutor said.

Cramer dragged her into the woods near the Interstate 295 exit ramp, authorities said.

A passerby told NBC10 Philadelphia that he witnessed the crime: “I saw arms and hair grab her and slam. She screamed,” John Bishop of Burlington Township, was quoted as saying by a TV news reporter.

Coffina praised Bishop on Thursday, saying: "He stopped his vehicle on the shoulder and went to assist the victim. He removed Cramer from the victim and was able to subdue him until Mount Laurel Township police officers arrived and took him into custody."

The victim was treated at an area hospital, the prosecutor said.

“Mr. Bishop’s courageous actions are directly responsible for preventing further and more serious harm to the victim,” Coffina said.

The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police with help from the Mount Laurel Police Department.

Cramer has been held in Burlington County Jail since his arrest.

Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw is handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.