Philadelphia Drug Dealer Charged In Overdose Death of South Jersey Man, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Robert Quintua
Robert Quintua Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 41-year-old man from Philadelphia has been charged with causing the death of a South Jersey man who died of a heroin/fentanyl drug overdose, authorities said.

Robert Quintua, of the 2500 block of Lefevre Street, was charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-Induced death, according to  Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Township Police Chief Stephen Riedener .

Raymond Stutzer III, 44, of Marlton fatally overdosed last year in a Mount Laurel hotel, Coffina and Riedener said.

Quintua was taken into custody in January, and extradited on Monday to Mount Holly, where he was being held at the Burlington County Jail. 

An investigation began onApril 17, 2020, after officers from the Mount Laurel Township Police Department were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express on Crawford Place on a report of an unconscious man who was believed to be dead. 

An investigation concluded that Stutzer bouight the drugs that caused his death three days earlier from Quintua at a convenience store in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, authorities said.

An autopsy by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded that Stutzer died of fentanyl and heroin toxicity.

Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey is handling the case.

Since 2017, there have been 26 defendants charged in Burlington County with strict liability for drug-induced death. 

