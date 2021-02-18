Pet Rescued, 1 Seriously Hurt As Firefighters Battle South Jersey Blaze

Firefighters were called to a major structure fire in Burlington County where at least one person was seriously hurt and an animal rescued, authorities said.

First responders in Moorestown were called to the fire at 161 W. Maple Ave. about 1 p.m. Thursday, initial reports said.

A ladder truck was being used to rescue a pet, and advanced life support was requested for one of the home's three occupants, according to an unconfirmed report.

Heavy fire conditions were reported at the rear of the building.

This is a developing news story.

