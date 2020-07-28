Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Evesham Township police
Evesham Township police Photo Credit: Evesham Township police

A person was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in Burlington County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Route 73 just beyond Evesham Road, Evesham Township police said.

First responders found a pedestrian on the highway. The victim was taken to Virtua Marlton Hospital in critical condition.

EMS performed CPR on the victim en route to the hospital in Evesham Township, according to unconfirmed reports..

Route 73 was shut down in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

As of 5 a.m., only one lane was open in the southbound direction.

The highway was completely reopened to traffic by 6:30 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.