Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash

A person was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in Burlington County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Route 73 just beyond Evesham Road, Evesham Township police said.

First responders found a pedestrian on the highway. The victim was taken to Virtua Marlton Hospital in critical condition.

EMS performed CPR on the victim en route to the hospital in Evesham Township, according to unconfirmed reports..

Route 73 was shut down in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

As of 5 a.m., only one lane was open in the southbound direction.

The highway was completely reopened to traffic by 6:30 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.