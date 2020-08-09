Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Pedestrian Reported Struck By Truck Near South Jersey Wawa

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
The location of a truck-pedestrian crash on Tuesday near the Wawa and White Dotte Dairy Barn in Southampton. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Southampton police were called to report of an elderly man struck by a truck on Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Facebook

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to Route 206 in Burlington County on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near a Wawa station, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Tuesday on the 2300 block of U.S. Route 206 in Southampton, according to initial reports. 

The pedestrian was an elderly man, and he was reportedly struck by a truck, according to an initial unconfirmed report. His head was injured and he was unconscious, the report said.

A medevac helicopter had been called to airlift the victim to a local hospital. It was landing in the parking lot of White Dotte Dairy Barn & Grill, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

