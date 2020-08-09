Pedestrian Reported Struck By Truck Near South Jersey Wawa

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to Route 206 in Burlington County on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near a Wawa station, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Tuesday on the 2300 block of U.S. Route 206 in Southampton, according to initial reports.

The pedestrian was an elderly man, and he was reportedly struck by a truck, according to an initial unconfirmed report. His head was injured and he was unconscious, the report said.

A medevac helicopter had been called to airlift the victim to a local hospital. It was landing in the parking lot of White Dotte Dairy Barn & Grill, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.