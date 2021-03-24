Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Burlington County Street

Jon Craig
Mount Holly police
Mount Holly police

A 63-year-old man from South Jersey was killed by a car as he tried to cross an intersection, authorities said.

Forrest Honeycutt, 63, was struck while crossing Route 38 from Pine Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Mount Holly police said.

The car's driver stayed at the scene of the crash, police said.

An investigation is continuing.

The death was the first traffic fatality in Mount Holly this year and the seventh for all of Burlington County, according to reports. 

