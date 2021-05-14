Parachute Accident Victim Airlifted In Burlington County

New Jersey State Police and a SouthStar medical helicopter were called to assist medics treat a parachute victim, authorities said.

The accident occurred about 5 p.m. on Friday at Coyle Field in Burlington County, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said the parachute jumper may have suffered a leg fracture that was being treated by combat medics at the airport..

State police called for a medevac helicopter.

