Parachute Accident Victim Airlifted In Burlington County

New Jersey State Police and a SouthStar medical helicopter were called to assist medics treat a parachute victim, authorities said.
The accident occurred about 5 p.m. on Friday at Coyle Field in Burlington County, according to initial reports.
An unconfirmed report said the parachute jumper may have suffered a leg fracture that was being treated by combat medics at the airport..
State police called for a medevac helicopter.
This is a developing news story.
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.