Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Camden Dealer Admits Selling Fatal Fentanyl-Cocaine Dose To Maple Shade Woman, Prosecutor Says
Parachute Accident Victim Airlifted In Burlington County

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

New Jersey State Police and a SouthStar medical helicopter were called to assist medics treat a parachute victim, authorities said. 

The accident occurred about 5 p.m. on Friday at Coyle Field in Burlington County, according to initial reports. 

An unconfirmed report said the parachute jumper may have suffered a leg fracture that was being treated by combat medics at the airport.. 

State police called for a medevac helicopter. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

