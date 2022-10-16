One Dead, 25 Displaced In Burlington Senior Living Fire

A fire that evacuated a senior housing complex left one person dead and about 25 displaced over the weekend, authorities in Burlington County said.

A heavy smoke condition on the third floor of the J. Frank Budd Building on East Pearl Street brought officials from Burlington City to the scene around 11:35 Saturday, Oct. 15.

A man was found dead inside of the apartment where the fire was coming from, and one other resident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The fire displaced approximately 25 residents, who were receiving assistance and housing from the American Red Cross, County of Burlington Department of Human Services, City of Burlington Office of Emergency Management, and Volunteers of America of Delaware Valley, who all responded to the scene. Members of the Budd Building Management and Maintenance Teams were on site assisting first responders.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.