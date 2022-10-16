Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

One Dead, 25 Displaced In Burlington Senior Living Fire

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
J. Frank Budd Building
J. Frank Budd Building Photo Credit: Google Maps

A fire that evacuated a senior housing complex left one person dead and about 25 displaced over the weekend, authorities in Burlington County said.

A heavy smoke condition on the third floor of the J. Frank Budd Building on East Pearl Street brought officials from Burlington City to the scene around 11:35 Saturday, Oct. 15.

A man was found dead inside of the apartment where the fire was coming from, and one other resident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The fire displaced approximately 25 residents, who were receiving assistance and housing from the American Red Cross, County of Burlington Department of Human Services, City of Burlington Office of Emergency Management, and Volunteers of America of Delaware Valley, who all responded to the scene. Members of the Budd Building Management and Maintenance Teams were on site assisting first responders.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.