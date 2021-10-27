NJ Police Officers Caught Stealing Bikes, Prosecutor Says

A pair of police officers in Cape May County were arrested for stealing bicycles, authorities said.

Surveillance tapes show Eric Campbell and Austin Craig, both 28 of Lower Township, removing the bikes from an area of Decatur Street on Oct. 8, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Craig and Campbell are both police officers in Lower Township, authorities said.

Campbell and Craig were both issued a summons for theft, a crime of the fourth degree.

