NJ Man Sought After Climbing Through Elderly Neighbors's Window, Stealing Their Car, Police Say

Police in South Jersey are seeking a 44-year-old man who climbed through his elderly neighbors' window and demanding their car keys in the middle of the night, authorities said Wednesday.

The couple called police saying Rhys Lershe broke into their Winstead Drive home in Westampton home through a bedroom window and demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima around 12:30 a.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Lershe assaulted the couple before leaving in the car, Coffina said alongside Westampton Township Police Chief Stephen Ent.

The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and admitted for treatment.

The license plate of the vehicle, which is registered in New Jersey, is LJH89D.

Anyone who spots it or has information on Lershe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westampton Township Police Department at 609 267-8300.

The incident is being investigated by the Westampton Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

