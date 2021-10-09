Contact Us
Breaking News: Indian NJ Dad Who Abducted Son Four Years Ago Captured In England, Extradited To US
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Man Found Dead Behind Convenience Store Was With His Killer Hours Before, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Jimir Wynn
Jimir Wynn Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A man whose body was found earlier this week behind a Mount Holly convenience store had been stabbed to death by a local resident, authorities said Friday.

Jimir Wynn, 29, stabbed Sean Reynolds, 31, of Brick Township, multiple times the night of Sept. 6, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Richard Spitler said.

Reynolds had been at Wynn's home earlier that evening, they said.

The following day, a child found Reynolds' body behind Millerie’s Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street.

Wynn was charged with Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Third Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Fourth Degree) and Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons (Fourth Degree).

He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail. A first appearance in Superior Court is scheduled for Saturday.

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Reynolds had been stabbed multiple times.

The motive for the slaying remains under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Mount Holly Township Police Department.

Assisting agencies include the Westampton Police Department, Pemberton Township Police Department, and Burlington County Sheriff’s Department.

The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and MHTPD Detective Nicholas Dell-Priscoli.

