NJ Man, Dog Dead In 'Struggle' With 1 In Custody: Police

Cecilia Levine
Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard
Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man and dog were both dead, and one person was in custody, after a struggle at a New Jersey apartment complex on Saturday, Feb. 5, authorities said.

Evesham officers responding to the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard found the man and his dog dead — the animal on a stairwell landing, around 9:15 a.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

A person of interest was in custody. The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification and the public was not in danger

The investigation is ongoing, and being handled by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Evesham Township Police Department. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Evesham Police Department’s confidential tip line at 609-983-4699, or send an email to Facebook@eveshampd.org or tips@co.burlington.nj.us. 

