Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Couple Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Luis Morales-Sarmiento and Katherine Morales-Sarmiento
Luis Morales-Sarmiento and Katherine Morales-Sarmiento Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A New Jersey husband and wife have been charged with the sexual assault of a teen, authorities said.

Luis Morales-Sarmiento, 33, and Katherine Morales-Sarmiento, 22, are accused of sexually assaulting the teen at their home on the 500 block of Wheatley Avenue in Beverly City, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a joint release with other county officials.

The alleged assault occurred after Luis, a volunteer firefighter in Beverly City, invited the victim to his home and to the couple’s bedroom, Coffina said.

Luis was acquainted with the victim prior to the alleged assault, authorities said.

The couple was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

They were arrested Monday and released Tuesday following a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional victims are asked to call the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section at 609-265-5035 and ask for a detective.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.