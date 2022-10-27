Mount Laurel Officer Hacked Victim's Facebook, Snapchat To Leak Her Naked Photos: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old South Jersey police officer hacked into a woman's social media account and distributed nude photos that she took of herself — including of some from when she was a minor — to her online friends and contacts, authorities said.

Ayron Taylor, 22, of Delran, a Mount Laurel police officer, was charged with several counts of computer crime, endangering the welfare of a child and invasion of privacy, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

The investigation began last month after the victim contacted the Evesham Township Police Department and reported that her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been accessed by an unknown person, who then sent nude photos she had taken of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends, and posted them on her Facebook wall, authorities said.

Communications Data Warrants were secured, and the investigation found Taylor had, in fact, hacked into the accounts and distributed the photos, police said.

Taylor was arrested on Oct. 21 and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. He was released following a first appearance in Superior Court.

Taylor became a full-time police officer with the Mount Laurel Police Department after graduating from the academy in October 2021. He has been suspended without pay and the department is seeking to terminate his employment.

The investigation, which is continuing, is being conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Evesham Township Police Department. The lead investigator is ETPD Detective Christopher DeFrancesco, who is assigned to the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit as a Task Force Officer.

