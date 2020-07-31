Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Life-Threatening Injuries In Burlington County Horse-Trailer Crash

UPDATED: A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a horse-trailer in Burlington County, authorities said.

State police received a report at 8:01 p.m. that a motorcyclist collided with a Chevrolet truck pulling an empty horse-trailer, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

The crash was reported at Red Lion and Hilliards Bridge roads in Southampton, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The motorcycle driver sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, Goez said.

The accident is under investigation, he said.

The rider was reportedly ejected from his bike and unresponsive in a ditch, according to an initial unconfirmed report.

