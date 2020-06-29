Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Killed, 2 Others Hurt In South Jersey Crashes

Jon Craig
Route 206 in Bordentown
Route 206 in Bordentown Photo Credit: Google Maps

One motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in separate crashes early Sunday morning in Burlington County, authorities said.

Alexander Halsey, 45, of Forked River was heading north on Route 206 with a group of motorcyclists near the Comfort Inn Hotel in Bordentown when he lost control of his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle just before 12:30 p.m., Bordentown police said.

Halsey sustained severe life threatening injuries as a result of his crash, police said, and was taken by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton Township where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour after the crash.

Two other motorcyclists in the group -- Kenneth Barner, 56, of Deptford and George Wargo III, 58, of Manahawkin -- crashed and were injured, police said.

Police are investigating and did not release any more details about the sequence of crashes.

Barner was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for treatment of a non-critical head cut and Wargo was treated at the scene for a cut to his arm.

Bordentown Township Police Department urges anyone with information  about the crashes to call Det. Anthony Nagle at 609-298-4300, ext. 2142.

