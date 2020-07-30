Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Airlifted In Burlington County Tractor-Trailer

Jon Craig
Corner of Red Lion and Hilliards Bridge roads in Southampton.
Corner of Red Lion and Hilliards Bridge roads in Southampton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Fires responders from Burlington County were called to a serious motorcycle crash on Thursday night.

State police, EMS and firefighters received an 8 p.m. report that a motorcyclist had collided with a tractor-trailer in Southampton, authorities said.

The crash was reported at Red Lion Road and Hilliards Bridge Road.

The rider was reportedly ejected from his bike and unresponsive in a ditch, according to an initial unconfirmed report.

A medevac unit was called to fly the victim to an area hospital. State police did not immediately release any details.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

