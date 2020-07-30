Motorcyclist Airlifted In Burlington County Tractor-Trailer

Fires responders from Burlington County were called to a serious motorcycle crash on Thursday night.
State police, EMS and firefighters received an 8 p.m. report that a motorcyclist had collided with a tractor-trailer in Southampton, authorities said.
The crash was reported at Red Lion Road and Hilliards Bridge Road.
The rider was reportedly ejected from his bike and unresponsive in a ditch, according to an initial unconfirmed report.
A medevac unit was called to fly the victim to an area hospital. State police did not immediately release any details.
