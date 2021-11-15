Man Killed By NJ Transit Light Rail Train In South Jersey

An unidentified man was killed by a New Jersey Transit River Line light rail train, officials said.

The man was struck at about 10:40 p.m. Friday near the Wood Lane grade crossing in Edgewater Park, Burlington County, according to New Jersey Transit spokesman Everett Merrill.

New Jersey Transit and Edgewater Park police responded to the scene.

There were no passengers aboard at the time of the fatal crash since the train was not in service, Merrill said.

The victim's name had not been released.

New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

