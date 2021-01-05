Man Dead, 10-Year-Old Boy Injured In Burlington County Shooting

A man died and a 10-year-old boy was injured in a Burlington shooting Friday, authorities said.

The man was struck while walking on the 400 block of Saint Mary Street by a victim who fled on foot toward Route 130 around 5:30 p.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Department Chief John Fine said.

The man -- whose name was being withheld -- was pronounced dead after being transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

A 10-year-old boy who was in the area was struck once in the foot by errant gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital, Coffina said. His injuries were not life threatening.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call the City of Burlington Police Department tip line at 609-386-0262, ext. 211 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Information can be sent electronically to tips@co.burlington.nj.us

The Burlington Township Police Department assisted with the investigation

