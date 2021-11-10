Man Airlifted In Willingboro Parking Lot Shooting

A man was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Willingboro Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Willingboro Town Center on Route 130 around 5:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, then airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he under went surgery.

No arrests had been made as of 9:45 p.m.

