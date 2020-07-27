Lawnmower Rolls On Top Of Worker Cutting Grass On Garden State Parkway In Burlington County

A worker cutting grass along the Garden State Parkway was flown to the hospital after a lawnmower rolled down an embankment and landed on top of him in Burlington County Monday morning, authorities said.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority worker lost control of the commercial-grade lawnmower he was riding near milepost 55.9 around 8:40 a.m. in Bass River, State Police said.

He was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus in Atlantic City, a NJSP spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

