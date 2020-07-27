Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: UPDATE: Worker Shot At Englewood Apartment Complex Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Gunman Sought
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Lawnmower Rolls On Top Of Worker Cutting Grass On Garden State Parkway In Burlington County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP helicopter
NJSP helicopter Photo Credit: ucnj.org

A worker cutting grass along the Garden State Parkway was flown to the hospital after a lawnmower rolled down an embankment and landed on top of him in Burlington County Monday morning, authorities said. 

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority worker lost control of the commercial-grade lawnmower he was riding near milepost 55.9 around 8:40 a.m. in Bass River, State Police said.

He was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus in Atlantic City, a NJSP spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.