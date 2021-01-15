KNOW THEM? State Police Seek IDs On Burlington County Burglar

New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help identifying a pair of men wanted for burglary and theft.

The two broke into a storage container at Bear Electric Company and stole a 250-foot spool of wire valued at $2,500 on Jan. 13 around 4 a.m., NJSP said

One suspect is described as a white male, slim build, with short, dark-balding hair. He has a distinct lump on the back of his head and is seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and a white face covering.

The other suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jacket, blue jeans, and orange gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station Criminal Investigation Office at 609-859-2282 ext. 6. Anonymous tips are welcome.

