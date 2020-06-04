KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Seek Suspects In Pair Of Burlington County Shootings

Authorities in Burlington County are seeking the public's help locating suspects in connection with a pair of Thursday morning shootings.

No arrests have been made.

A man was shot multiple times after answering a knock at his door on Spindletop Lane in Willingboro at 1:30 a.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement with Williingboro Director of Public Safety Kinamo Lomon.

He was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, they said.

An hour later, multiple shots were fired into a home on the 200 block of South Hill Drive in Westampton, Coffina said. It was unclear if anyone was shot in that incident.

Police did not release the victims' age or identify. No arrests have been made.

The shootings are under investigation by detectives from Coffina's office and the Westampton and Willingboro Township police departments.

Anyone with information that could help solve these crimes is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Westampton Township Police Department tip line at 609-267-3000 , ext. 3. Tips also can be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us .

