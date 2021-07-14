Contact Us
Jury Convicts Burlington County Man, 25, In Fatal 'Payback' Shooting, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Douglas Lewis
Douglas Lewis

A jury in South Jersey found a 25-year-old man from Pemberton Township guilty in a 2017 fatal shooting, authorities said.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours over two days before returning a guilty verdict against Douglas Lewis of Fort Dix Road for first-degree murder, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The jury concluded that Lewis fatally shot Shaquille Williams, 24, from Browns Mills in the Sunbury Village section of Pemberton Township four years ago,  Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said on Wednesday..

Pemberton police were called to Kinsley Road about 9 p.m. on March 21, 2017, on a report of shots fired, authorities said.. Police reportedly found Williams inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Lewis previously was convicted of weapons offenses and conspiring with Brandon Clifton, 23, of Pemberton to kill Williams, Coffina said. Clifton is awaiting trial on similar charges, according to Coffina.

Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit, argued in court that Williams was killed as payback for robbing one of Lewis’s associates. Van Gilst was joined at trial by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.

Lewis has been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest in August 2018. He is due to be sentenced by Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland on Sept. 10, the prosecutor said. 

Lead investigators were BCPO Detective Sergeant Tony Luyber and BCPO Detective Sergeant Danielle Hann.

