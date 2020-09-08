Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hot Afternoon For Car Fires Along Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.
North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co. Photo Credit: Facebook/ NBFD3

Vehicle fires appeared contagious late Tuesday. 

There were four emergency calls in three hours in Burlington and Middlesex counties, authorities said.

The first call, at 4:10 p.m. in Burlington County, involved a pickup truck, initial reports said. The fire spread from the truck to some grass at Magnolia and New Lisbon roads in Pemberton. The blaze was knocked down within minutes, officials said. 

In Middlesex County, firefighters responded to a fire in a car that was being towed. That fire was called in at 6:37 p.m. on Route 9 southbound in Sayreville.

The tow-truck operator unhooked the vehicle -- which was fully engulfed in flames -- according to initial reports. That blaze, near Amboy Cinemas: was knocked down in about six minutes.

Finally, at 7:06 p.m. in Middlesex County, North Brunswick firefighters doused a fully-involved vehicle on the 1000 block of Livingston Avenue, officials said.

If anyone took photos of any of the fires, please send to Jon.Craig@DailyVoice.com 

