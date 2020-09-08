Hot Afternoon For Car Fires Along Jersey Shore

Vehicle fires appeared contagious late Tuesday.

There were four emergency calls in three hours in Burlington and Middlesex counties, authorities said.

The first call, at 4:10 p.m. in Burlington County, involved a pickup truck, initial reports said. The fire spread from the truck to some grass at Magnolia and New Lisbon roads in Pemberton. The blaze was knocked down within minutes, officials said.

In Middlesex County, firefighters responded to a fire in a car that was being towed. That fire was called in at 6:37 p.m. on Route 9 southbound in Sayreville.

The tow-truck operator unhooked the vehicle -- which was fully engulfed in flames -- according to initial reports. That blaze, near Amboy Cinemas: was knocked down in about six minutes.

Finally, at 7:06 p.m. in Middlesex County, North Brunswick firefighters doused a fully-involved vehicle on the 1000 block of Livingston Avenue, officials said.

If anyone took photos of any of the fires, please send to Jon.Craig@DailyVoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.