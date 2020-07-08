Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HEROES: NJ Transit Police Use CPR To Save Life Of Woman Struck By Car In Burlington County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
From left to right, NJ Transit Police Officers Gary Denamen, Gary Timmons and Joseph Carullo⁣.
From left to right, NJ Transit Police Officers Gary Denamen, Gary Timmons and Joseph Carullo⁣. Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police via Facebook

New Jersey Transit Police used CPR to save the life of a woman struck by a car while crossing the street in Burlington County.

While participating in community outreach services for homelessness in Palmyra, Transit Police Officers Gary Denamen, Gary Timmons and Joseph Carullo⁣ saw a woman who had been hit by a car while crossing the street on Thursday, July 30, authorities said in a release.

Timmons tended to the woman’s head injury while an ambulance was called, authorities said.

The woman then suddenly stopped breathing and lost consciousness, prompting the officers to perform CPR.

The officers continued until the woman started breathing and regained consciousness, authorities said on Friday.

The woman was stabilized by EMS and taken to a nearby trauma center, authorities said.

“We are proud of the heroic efforts of these New Jersey Transit Police officers who rushed to this woman’s aid and ultimately helped save her life,” Transit Police officials said.

“A great job by our NJTPD District 5 officers!”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.