HEROES: NJ Transit Police Use CPR To Save Life Of Woman Struck By Car In Burlington County

New Jersey Transit Police used CPR to save the life of a woman struck by a car while crossing the street in Burlington County.

While participating in community outreach services for homelessness in Palmyra, Transit Police Officers Gary Denamen, Gary Timmons and Joseph Carullo⁣ saw a woman who had been hit by a car while crossing the street on Thursday, July 30, authorities said in a release.

Timmons tended to the woman’s head injury while an ambulance was called, authorities said.

The woman then suddenly stopped breathing and lost consciousness, prompting the officers to perform CPR.

The officers continued until the woman started breathing and regained consciousness, authorities said on Friday.

The woman was stabilized by EMS and taken to a nearby trauma center, authorities said.

“We are proud of the heroic efforts of these New Jersey Transit Police officers who rushed to this woman’s aid and ultimately helped save her life,” Transit Police officials said.

“A great job by our NJTPD District 5 officers!”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.