Heartbroken Cyclists Detail 'Reckless' Crash That Killed Beloved Rider In South Jersey

Cyclists have taken to social media to detail the horrific crash that killed their beloved friend and fellow rider over the weekend.

Julie Galezniak, 62, of Stratford, was riding south Sykesville Road with a group of cyclists when she was struck by the truck heading in the same direction on Dec. 4, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Chesterfield Township Police Department Acting Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Mike Davison said.

A fellow cyclist detailed the incident on social media.

"This was a selfish and senseless act made by someone who maybe was trying to get someplace one minute sooner or maybe he was driving in this manner showing off or maybe he thought he was being cool," Don Schnoor writes.

"Whatever the reason was, his actions ended Julie’s life and took her from family and friends that loved her dearly."

Galezniak died after being airlifted to a Trenton hospital, they said.

The name of the driver, who remained on the scene, is being withheld at this time because no traffic summons have been issued and no criminal charges have been filed, according to the Burlington County Prosecutors Office.

A second fatality happened along the same stretch of Sykesville Road about a month ago.

On Oct. 20, Mary Broderick, 71, of Chesterfield, was fatally struck by a vehicle being driven by Valentina Golya, 86, of Chesterfield, as she was walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Golya was issued a summons for Careless Driving.

