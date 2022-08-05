Contact Us
Good Samaritan Struck, Seriously Hurt After NJ Turnpike Crash: State Police

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A good Samaritan was struck and seriously hurt while standing along the New Jersey Turnpike after an earlier crash.

A tractor-trailer had hit a stalled vehicle and the good Samaritan was on the northbound side assisting the driver of a Volkswagen Golf that became disabled in the center lane after a previous crash near milepost 42 in Mount Laurel at about 12:15 a.m, Friday, said Sgt. Alejandro Goez, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey State Police.

The Volkswagen had become disabled in the center lane with no lights after a collision with a BMW, Goez said. 

The good Samaritan and the driver of the disabled car were flown to an area hospital after the tractor-trailer struck the Volkswagen, which then struck both pedestrians, Goez said.

The man driving the tractor-trailer was not hurt. The BMW driver in the first crash also was not seriously hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

