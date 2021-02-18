First Responders Rescue Trapped South Jersey Crash Victim

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were at the scene of a single-car crash in Burlington County where the driver was trapped, authorities said.

About 3 p.m., the car landed in a ditch at Brandywine Road and North Pemberton Road in Pemberton Township, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that the injured driver was suffering seizures at the scene of the crash.

Police had called for advanced life support, reports said.

