First Responders Called To Serious Motorcycle Crash With Dump Truck In Burlington County

Police and EMS crews were called on a report of a serious motorcycle crash in Burlington County, authorities said.

Initial reports were that a dump truck had collided with a motorcycle and that the truck was on its side at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Route 72 near Anna Street in Woodland.

An unconfirmed report said that the motorcycle rider was killed.

Sgt. Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, said that one serious life-threatening injury was reported.

Route 72 remained closed in both directions about 4:30 p.m. for the investigation, Goez said.

This is a developing news story.

