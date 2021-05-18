Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Abusing Infants Gets 40 Years, No Parole
First Responders Called To Serious Motorcycle Crash With Dump Truck In Burlington County

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Police and EMS crews were called on a report of a serious motorcycle crash in Burlington County, authorities said.

Initial reports were that a dump truck had collided with a motorcycle and that the truck was on its side at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Route 72 near Anna Street in Woodland. 

An unconfirmed report said that the motorcycle rider was killed.

Sgt. Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, said that one serious life-threatening injury was reported. 

Route 72 remained closed in both directions about 4:30 p.m. for the investigation, Goez said. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

