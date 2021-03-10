First Responders Called To Car-Pedestrian Crash In Burlington County

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a report of a pedestrian struck, authorities said.

The call came in about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday from 7 Juliustown Road in Browns Mills, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that the victim, about 60, suffered a severe head injury. He was being flown by medevac helicopter to Capital Health Regional.

This is a developing news story.

