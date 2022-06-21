Firefighters Make 'Substantial Progress' Battling Wildfire At Wharton State Forest

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said firefighters had made "substantial progress" in containing a wildfire that had consumed 12,000 acres.

About 70 percent of the fire was contained, the fire service reported late Monday, June 20.

The fire — in the state's largest forest — extended to Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Townships.

The fire began on Sunday.

Parts of Routes 206 and 542 remained closed.

Batsto Village and all associated hiking and mountain bike trails are closed to visitors. The Atsion Recreation Area is also closed. The Mullica River Campground, Lower Forge Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Atsion Recreation Area to Batsto Village. These closures will remain in effect until further notice. Pinelands Adventures has suspended kayak and canoe trips.

