Firefighters in Burlington County were battling a two-alarm fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an unconfirmed report, there was a fatality on the first block of Washington Street in Mount Holly

The fire was contained to a two-story wood frame home. By 2:38 p.m., all visible fire was knocked down, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

