Fatal Pedestrian Crashes In Burlington, Middlesex Counties

First responders in Burlington and Middlesex counties were called to separate, serious pedestrian crashes early Friday, authorities said.

About 6 a.m. on Route 38 in Lumberton, EMS crews were en route to a man lying in the roadway with "obvious fatal injuries," according to an initial unconfirmed report. Medics were recalled and a request was made for the Fire Police Strike Team on Route 38 at Eayrestown Road, reports said.

About 7 a.m. in Middlesex County, there was a report of a fatal pedestrian struck at Stelton Road and Charles Charles in Piscataway, according to an initial unconfirmed report.

Also along Route 38 in Lumberton, just before midnight Thursday, EMS and area police responded to a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Travel Inn on the 1500 block of Route 38, according to an unconfirmed report. A MedEvac airlift was requested for the shooting victim to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, initial reports said.

And about 9 p.m. in Lumberton, there was a one-car crash in which both occupants were ejected and taken to an area hospital from the 1600 block of Route 38, initial reports said.

These are developing news stories.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.