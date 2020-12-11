Fatal Crash Reported In Burlington County

First responders were called to a report of a fatal crash in Burlington County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of Pemberton Browns Mills Road in Pemberton Township, according to initial reports.

Authorities expected Route 530 in the Browns Mills section of the township to be shut down in both directions for several hours.

An unconfirmed report said one occupant was killed and two others hurt.

This is a developing news story.

