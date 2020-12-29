Fatal 5-Car Head-On Crash Shuts Tacony-Palmyra Bridge

One person was killed Monday night in a five-car head-on crash on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, authorities said.

Two cars heading west towards Philadelphia appeared to be speeding and one car clipped the other sending it into the eastbound lane, where it struck a Honda Civic head-on, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington County Bridge Commission Director of Public Safety Patrick J. Reilly, Jr.

The driver of the Honda -- whose name had not been released -- was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:49 p.m. crash, they said.

Five other people were taken to the hospital with various injuries, none of which were life-threatening, they said.

The investigation is being led by BCPO Detective Jack Bowker and Det. Sgt. Brian Laudenslager of the Bridge Commission Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.