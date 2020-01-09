Evesham PD: South Jersey Man Filed False Report Claiming Police Officer 'Pointed A Gun At Him'

A 25-year-old man from Burlington County has been arrested for making a false police report and misusing the 9-1-1 system, authorities said.

The suspect had claimed an Evesham Township police officer pointed a gun at him, a police department spokesman said on Tuesday.

The patrol officer was helping another motorist whose car broke down when the alleged incident occurred, according to Lt. Joseph Friel, the police department spokesman.

Alec Ohlstein of Medford Lakes was charged Friday with two counts of filing a false police report and misuse of the 9-1-1 system after reviewing the patrol officer’s body camera, Friel said.

The original incident and complaint occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 13 when an Evesham police officer got out of his patrol vehicle and briefly stopped traffic while trying to help a driver move a disabled car to the side of Greentree Road, Friel said.

Ohlstein, reportedly in a vehicle behind the car that was stuck, assumed it was an improper stop and approached the patrol officer to raise his concerns, Friel said.

After briefly trying to argue with the officer, Ohlstein drove away and called 9-1-1 "reporting that an Evesham Police Officer threatened him by pointing his firearm at him after he refused to obey the officer’s orders to pull his vehicle over," according to Friel.

Ohlstein later came to the Evesham police station to file a complaint, Friel said.

That led to an internal affairs investigation by Evesham police and ultimately Ohlstein’s arrest, Friel said.

Ohlstein was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

