DWI Nutley Driver Gets Decade In Prison For 100 MPH Crash That Killed Howell Man, 34

A 26-year-old man from Essex County was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after admitting he was driving drunk and speeding when he rear-ended a car in South Jersey, killing the driver in 2018, authorities said.

William Dunbar of Nutley pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for the prison term last January, according to a statement from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dunbar was speeding 100 miles an hour when he slammed into a car driven by Christopher Pappas, 34, of Howell, on Route 73 near Church Road in Mount Laurel on Aug. 19, 2018.

The force of the impact caused Pappas’ car to overturn and hit a utility pole on the highway, killing him, police said at the time. There were no passengers in either car.

An investigation found Dunbar had been drinking at a concert earlier that day, authorities said. His blood alcohol level was .118 at the time of the crash, they said.

Several people, including Pappas’ mother, told Burlington County Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines that Christoper was an easygoing person who was very caring, funny and loyal to those he loved, the prosecutor's office told NJ Advance Media.

Haines said during Thursday’s sentencing that “these are some of the hardest kinds of cases a judge could have," according to nj.com. “Everybody’s heart is broken."

