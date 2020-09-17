Drug Dealer Charged In Fatal Fentanyl Overdose, Burlington Prosecutor Says

A 35-year-old woman from Burlington County has been arrested in connection with a drug customer's fatal overdoes on fentanyl, authorities said.

Dolores Cespedes was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death and several drug dealing and possession charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and New Jersey State Police Commander Pat Callahan.

Cespedes was taken into custody on Tuesday in Bass River, they said.

State troopers from the Tuckerton station found a victim, Michael Kramer, deceased on Feb. 16 on a bathroom floor on County Road 542 in Bass River Township.with drug paraphernalia nearby.

An autopsy by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood found Hamilton’s death was caused by fentanyl toxicity.

Cespedes's arrest is the fourth in one month involving fatal overdoses in Burlington County, authorities said.

She was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing on Friday in Superior Court.

