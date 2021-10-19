Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Doc Accused Of Reckless, Harmful Breast, Penile Enlargement Injections In NJ, NY, CT, PA
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver In Head-On Cape May Crash Was DWI, NJ State Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Route 47 crash scene
Route 47 crash scene Photo Credit: Dennis Volunteer Fire Company

A 19-year-old man from South Jersey  was charged with driving while intoxicated after a collision in which he was seriously hurt, authorities said.

The other driver also was injured in the two-car head-on crash that occurred Monday night in Cape MayCounty, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

Mark Hoffman of Millville in Cumberland County was traveling southbound on Route 47 near Route 83 in South Dennis about 7:30 p.m. when he allegedly crossed into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming northbound vehicle, according to Sgt. Alejandro Goez.

Hoffman was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, Goez said.

Hoffman was charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated and several traffic offenses, he said.

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle, from Washington, D.C., was taken to another hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening.injuries, Goez said. That driver's name was not released by police. 

Route 47 was closed for approximately two hours while crews worked to investigate and clear debris from the roadway.

Dennis Volunteer Fire Company units on scene included Squad 18, Rescue 18, Engine 18, Brush 18, and Utility 18. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.