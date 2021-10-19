Driver In Head-On Cape May Crash Was DWI, NJ State Police Say

A 19-year-old man from South Jersey was charged with driving while intoxicated after a collision in which he was seriously hurt, authorities said.

The other driver also was injured in the two-car head-on crash that occurred Monday night in Cape MayCounty, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

Mark Hoffman of Millville in Cumberland County was traveling southbound on Route 47 near Route 83 in South Dennis about 7:30 p.m. when he allegedly crossed into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming northbound vehicle, according to Sgt. Alejandro Goez.

Hoffman was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, Goez said.

Hoffman was charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated and several traffic offenses, he said.

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle, from Washington, D.C., was taken to another hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening.injuries, Goez said. That driver's name was not released by police.

Route 47 was closed for approximately two hours while crews worked to investigate and clear debris from the roadway.

Dennis Volunteer Fire Company units on scene included Squad 18, Rescue 18, Engine 18, Brush 18, and Utility 18.

