Driver Crosses Double Yellow Line, Dies In Head-On Burlington County MDW Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Evesham PD
Evesham PD Photo Credit: Evesham PD

A 71-year-old man died when his car crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on in Burlington County Memorial Day Weekend, authorities said.

Edward Hensley was heading  south on Hopewell Road when he crossed the lane markings and went into the oncoming lane of travel, hitting the other vehicle around 10:45 a.m. at Deerfield Avenue Sunday, May 29, Evesham police said.

Two occupants of the other vehicle were both taken to an area hospital for minor, non-life threatening, injuries while Hensley was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear why Hensley crossed over the center line. 

The Evesham Fire Department and Virtua Paramedics also responded to assist with the scene and treat the injured parties.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this collision, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, or via email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message, by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

