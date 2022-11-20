Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Driver, 31, Killed In I-295 Crash With Freightliner

Cecilia Levine
A 31-year-old driver was killed and another seriously hurt in a crash on I-295 overnight.

Stanley Altidor, 31, of Florence Township, was operating a Chevrolet Equinox behind a Freightliner when he struck the back of the truck near milepost 46.6 around 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes in Burlington Township, New Jersey State Police said.

Altidor was taken to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The passenger, a 27-year-old woman of Hampton, VA suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cooper Trauma Center.

The driver of the M2, a 59-year-old male of Gloucester City, was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.

