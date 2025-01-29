'Dangerous' South Jersey Fugitive Nabbed After Assaulting US Marshals In Philadelphia

A "dangerous fugitive" who assaulted police officers in Burlington County and then U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia has been arrested, authorities said.

On Thursday Evesham Township police learned that that a 27-year-old suspect wanted in an assault on two patrol offiers, Archi T. Toe, was staying in a hotel in Philadelphia, police said.

Investigators contacted the U.S. Marshalls Violent Fugitive Task Force, who conducted surveillance on the hotel and located the suspect fugitive in the lobby. During the arrest, two U.S. Marshals were assaulted by the suspect, according to police. Toe, who also was wanted on charges in Delaware, is now facing additional federal charges for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, they said.

Toe was being held in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia while awaiting extradition back to New Jersey, police said.

On Wednesday at 10:41pm, Evesham police officers were assigned to proactive patrols in response to recent catalytic converter thefts in the township. During these patrols, an officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the closed lot of the Shoppes at Elmwood, located at the intersection of Rt. 70 and Troth Road.

During the stop, the officer determined that the driver was a wanted fugitive in Pennsylvania and Delaware. The officer also observed suspected burglary tools inside the vehicle. When the officer attempted to remove the driver form the car, a struggle ensued, at which time the driver -- later identified as Toe from Philadelphia -- was able to get back into the vehicle and speed off. Both officers were struck by the car and luckily didn’t sustain serious injuries, police said.

Officers pursued Toe's vehicle a short distance before the vehicle crashed in a wooded area between 8th and 10th Street and the driver fled on foot, police said. An extensive perimeter was established, a Evesham K9 team was summoned to the scene and the New Jersey State Police assisted with a helicopter equipped with a thermal imagining system.

The suspect was not located and residents in the surrounding area were asked to be on lookout for Toe.

