Condominium Fire Leaves 12 Families Homeless In Burlington County

Jon Craig
Firefighters battle a 12-unit condominium fire in Maple Shade. (Photo courtesy Philly Fire News)
Firefighters battle a 12-unit condominium fire in Maple Shade. (Photo courtesy Philly Fire News) Photo Credit: Facebook/ Philly Fire News

A fire ripped through a condominium complex in Burlington County early Thursday, leaving dozens of people without housing, authorities said.

The fire caused  extensive damage to 12 units at the Valley Glen condos in Maple Shade, according to reports.

All.but one resident escaped the fire safely. That person was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The Red Cross was helping to relocate displaced residents.

Firefighters from several towns were called about 3:45 a.m. and battled the blaze for hours. 

They were still dousing hot spots about 9 a.m.

